EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:28, 14 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Freight turnover increases by 4.2% in Jan in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Freight turnover in Kazakhstan in January 2019 made 47.275bn tonnes/km that is 4.2% more against the same period in 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

    Rail freight turnover in the reporting period increased by 4.5% and pipeline freight turnover rose by 4.9%. Their share in the total volume of freight turnover (288,672nb tonnes, +3.4%) comprise 49.8% and 25.7% respectively.

    In January, the volume of passenger turnover reached 23.075bn PKM (+2.9%). 1,828bn passengers were transported in whole (+1.2%).

    Tags:
    Economy Statistics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!