NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM French actor Samy Naceri, who gained popularity for his work in Luc Besson's Taxi films, joined #Abai175 challenge.

The actor accepted the challenge from Murager Sauranbayev, Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in France.

Samy Naceri recited Abai’s ‘Sagattyn Shykyldagy Yemes Yermek’ poem and passed the challenge to Gennady Golovkin.

The video was published by ztb_video in Instagram.