French Ambassador visits Kostanay region

KOSTANAY.KAZINFORM Having arrived in Kostanay region Mr. Philippe Martinet, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan, held a meeting with members of the Regional Maslikhat (local government), Kazinform correspondent reports.

Meeting with the people's representatives, the ambassador discussed diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In turn, Secretary of the Regional Maslikhat Syilaubek Yeshchanov told the delegation about the economic prospects of the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and France. He also drew attention to agriculture and mechanical engineering as the sectors that are rapidly developing in the region.

The sides discussed the education development issues. In particular, Maslikhat Members Kadyrgali Jamanbalin and Alma Doshchanova, who head the local university and college, gave an insight into the country's education sector and dwelled on the Kazakhstan's experience in introducing innovative scientific programs and dual education.

The French Ambassador emphasized that the cooperation between the two countries started more than 25 years ago. "At that time, Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in France to sign a Memorandum of Friendship, Cooperation, and Mutual Understanding. Since then, the partnership between Kazakhstan and France has become strong," he noted.

Besides, Mr. Martinet has held the current post for literally a month, and the visit to Kostanay region was one his first regional information visits. The ambassador has already visited Almaty and Semey cities. "In Semey, I learned a lot about Abai Qunanbaiuly, as well as Alash Orda. Now, we are here and hope to establish cooperation within education and culture. After all, it's safe to say that nowadays there are strong political, business, economic, and cultural ties between the two countries. France is famous for a high quality of education. Therefore, we plan to establish close cooperation with the country's educational institutions," Martinet said.