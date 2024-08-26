French authorities extend Pavel Durov's detention

French authorities have detained Telegram founder Pavel Durov at Le Bourget Airport in Paris. The billionaire is suspected of a number of crimes, including fraud and drug trafficking. Local law enforcement has extended his detention for further questioning and preparation for trial, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The initial interrogation period may last up to 96 hours. As specified by the LCI TV channel, Durov was detained at the Paris Le Bourget airport, where he arrived from Azerbaijan together with a girl friend and a bodyguard.

The French TV channel TF1 reports that the country's law enforcement agencies suspect the businessman of involvement in several crimes, including drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud. The arrest warrant was issued by the National Directorate of the Judicial Police of France after a preliminary investigation. If the charges are proven, Durov could face up to 20 years in prison. The businessman is currently in custody and will be brought to court in the near future.

It is known that Pavel Durov has citizenship in four countries at once: Russia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, France, and the UAE. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russian Embassy in France is taking all necessary steps to clarify the situation with the businessman's detention.

Elon Musk commented on the situation, calling Durov's detention "a convincing advertisement" for the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech. In a sarcastic tone, he added that by 2030, people in Europe could be executed for liking memes.

Politicians also spoke out about the incident. US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene said that freedom of speech is under threat all over the world. Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl called Durov's detention "madness," and former MEP Aymeric Chauprade expressed the opinion that France is trying to control Telegram in this way.

The Telegram team published a statement calling the accusations of the messenger or its owner's involvement in crimes absurd. “Telegram complies with EU laws, including the Digital Services Act—its moderation is in line with industry standards and is constantly being improved. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently across Europe. It is absurd to claim that the platform or its owner is responsible for abuses on the platform,” the Telegram News channel noted in a statement.

