French business to organize business missions to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capital of France held the Investment Forum called "The meeting with Kazakhstan" organized by the French public organization "Business France" with the support of the French Embassy in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan.

Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan have met with 60 medium and large companies of France.



According to deputy chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Alikhan Kanapiya, the business community of Kazakhstan is ready to cooperate with French colleagues, learn from the successful experiences and implement joint projects. In this regard Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan is eager to serve as a bridge to create a reliable business partnership between the two countries.



The forum of the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan held bilateral meetings in B2B format, where a number of companies have expressed a desire to visit Kazakhstan and organize business missions.