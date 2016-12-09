EN
    10:23, 09 December 2016 | GMT +6

    French court to make final ruling on Ablyazov's extradition

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - France's highest administrative court is expected to make the final ruling in Mukhtar Ablyazov's extradition case, Kazinform has learnt.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine sought extradition of former head of BTA Bank Ablyazov on embezzlement charges.

    The fugitive banker is accused of embezzling up to $6 billion from BTA Bank based in Almaty, Kazakhstan. After fleeing Kazakhstan, he was arrested near the Riviera resort in Cannes on July 31, 2013.

    It should be noted that France and Kazakhstan have no extradition treaty, so the ex-banker can be extradited either to Russia or Ukraine.

