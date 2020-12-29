EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:19, 29 December 2020 | GMT +6

    French designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

    None
    None
    PARIS. KAZINFORM - French fashion designer Pierre Cardin died Tuesday aged 98, local media reported, Xinhua reports.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!