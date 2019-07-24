EN
    14:12, 24 July 2019

    French diplomat, Japanese MP join #Abai175 challenge

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ambassador of the French Republic to Kazakhstan Philippe Martinet and Japanese parliamentarian Takeo Kawamura have participated in the #Abai175 challenge which went viral in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Ambassador Martinet recited one of the Abai poems during a TV show on Qazaqstan TV channel and challenged Shymkent mayor Gabidolla Abrakhimov, businessman Armanzhan Baitassov and political expert Dossym Satpayev.

    Takeo Kawamura, who happens to be the Chairman of the Kazakhstan- Japan Friendship Parliamentary League, was challenged by his Kazakhstani counterpart, senator Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed. Kawamura recited an extract from the Abai’s Book of Words and passed the challenge to Kazakh Ambassador to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev.

    #Abai175 challenge is dated to the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh poet and enlightener Abai Kunanbayev which will be marked across Kazakhstan next year.

