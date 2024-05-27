French films to be screened in Kazakh language for the first time

French films are to be screened in the Kazakh language for the first time as part of a Week of French premieres in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

In October, a Week of French premieres is planned to be held. We seek to achieve a wide distribution of the most popular French films in Kazakhstan. After the event, we intend to hold a screening of French films dubbed in the Kazakh language. We’re ready to promote Kazakh films in France. Working visits of experts of the National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC) to Kazakhstan are also expected, the French embassy in Kazakhstan informed.

Regular meetings in the field of cinematographic co-production and bilateral film distribution are planned as well.

Jointly with the State Center for Support of the National Cinema of Kazakhstan and professionals of the sector work is to be carried out to identify the most beneficial directions, said the embassy regarding the possibility of organizing training seminars for Kazakh experts in France.

To note, Kazakhstan’s State Center for Support of the National Cinema of Kazakhstan and France’s National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC) signed an additional agreement of cooperation within the International Film Festival in Cannes. The sides reached agreement regarding film distribution.

CNC expressed readiness to promote Kazakhstani films in France and dubbing French films in the Kazakh language.

As it was said, the deal complements the agreement on cooperation in the field of cinema signed between Kazakhstan and France on November 30, 2022, in Paris.