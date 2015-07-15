French FM to visit Iran after nuclear deal

PARIS. KAZINFORM - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius on Wednesday announced he would visit Teheran, the first of such visits since 2005, a day after a nuclear deal was concluded.

Fabius told local broadcaster Europe 1 that he was invited by his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif but did not elaborate further on the visit.

With sanctions to be removed, the French top diplomat expected "important perspectives" for French companies which "have been very active in the past before the sanctions".

On Tuesday, Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear deal, ending 12 years of negotiations with a win-win agreement and paving the way for Teheran to "be reintegrated into what we call the international community," Fabius said.

Under the deal, sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union and the United Nations will be lifted in return for Iran accepting long-term cuts to its nuclear program.

Prior contention between the two groups was due to the West accusing Iran of developing nuclear weapons under the guise of civilian nuclear programs, which Iran denied, Kazinform refers to Xinhuanet.com.