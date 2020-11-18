EN
    French fries factory to be built in Zhambyl rgn

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – André Carstens, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan has arrived in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Zhambyl region’s administration, the Dutch company Farm Frites Beheer and Kazakhstan’s K-Agro Holding plan to build a factory producing French fries in Shu district, Zhambyl region. The project cost is estimated at $145mln. Once built, the factory will employ 240 people. It is planned to be commissioned in 2023.

    During the meeting with the ambassador, the region's Governor Berdibek Saparbayev said that the investors will be provided with all-around support.

    The factory’s location has already been decided upon. The necessary infrastructure is in place.


