French health minister urges mask wearing in case of small symptom of COVID-19
«Today, we do not have this scenario,» Aurelien Rousseau told broadcaster BFMTV when asked about mandatory use of face masks, as was the case during the COVID-19 pandemic.
«The COVID-19 and its variants that we know neither present a danger, nor show a particularly preoccupying number of cases,» he further said, adding that the government is continuing to monitor the situation.
«As soon as there is a small symptom or you are in contact with people under risk, you should get back the reflex to wear masks,» Rousseau warned.
France recorded a slight increase in COVID-19 cases recently, and a hospital in the southwestern department of Gironde imposed mandatory use of masks inside the building.
The Health Ministry decided to launch a new vaccination campaign as of October for those under risk, including those older than 65, pregnant women and healthcare workers.