French legend Alain Delon passes away aged 88

French actor Alain Delon passed away at the age of 89, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Le Monde.

Delon died at his home, surrounded by children and family.

Born November 8, 1935 in Sceaux, France, Alain Delon was a famous French actor, producer and entrepreneur.

He began his career in 1957 and quickly became one of the brightest stars of French cinema. Delon became famous for his roles in films such as The Leopard (1963) and La Piscine (1969).

Delon received awards at prestigious festivals, for instance, in 1985, he won the César Award for Best Actor for his performance in Notre histoire (1984). In 1991, he became a member of France's Legion of Honour. At the 45th Berlin International Film Festival, he won the Honorary Golden Bear. At the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, he received the Honorary Palme d'Or.