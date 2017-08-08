French man helps Astana police save suicider

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A police officer and a French national who proved to be a real hero saved a man who jumped off a bridge in Astana this past weekend, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana police.

According to reports, the accident happened on the Ramstor bridge situated in Kabanbai Batyr Avenue at 7:40 a.m. on August 5. The police arrived at the scene when the suicider had already jumped off the bridge.



Astana police officer Azamat Baltabayev was the first to rush to the suicider's rescue. One of the witnesses also jumped into the water to help him. Together they pulled the man out of the water and rendered first aid before the paramedics arrived.



The police confirmed that the suicider is a 26-year-old resident of East Kazakhstan region who attempted to commit suicide after a family spat.



Much to the surprise of the Astana police the hero who helped them save the man turned out to be the French national. Georges Kiesser works at the Embassy of the French Republic in Astana.