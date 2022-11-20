French observer shares his impression of presidential election in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Mikael Lewiston, an expert from the French Institute of International Relations, shared his impression of the ongoing presidential election in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I was mostly impressed by the active participation in the voting of the older generation, as well as the youth. The elections are underway dynamically and actively,» said Lewiston at a briefing on the Kazakh presidential election coverage in Almaty.

The observer from France has visited five polling stations, including one at the National Library.

«I mostly was attentive to the people who came to vote for New Kazakhstan with 18-year-olds voting alongside 50- and 60-year-old citizens. One of them was a youngster for whom these elections were first. I can see that the country looks forward to its future,» he said.

He added that all conditions for disabled people to vote in the presidential election have been created, which is an example for many countries.

Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential election today. Voting is currently underway in 10,033 polling stations across the country.

As of 4:05pm the turnout stood at 62.34% in the Kazakh presidential election.