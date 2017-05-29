French Open defending champions Muguruza, Djokovic ease into second round

PARIS. KAZINFORM Reigning champions Garbine Muguruza and Novak Djokovic made flying starts in their title defence as they eased into the second round of the 2017 French Open here on Monday, Xinhua reported.

Women's singles title-holder Muguruza of Spain overcame Italian veteran Francesca Schiavone 6-2, 6-4.

"It was a tough first match," commented Muguruza after her maiden victory in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

For her, the 2010 champion and 2011 runner-up Schiavone had many unbelievable moments. The fourth-seeded Spanish called the 36-year-old Schiavone a legend in an on-court interview after the game.

"She has been in the tour for such a long time. When I look back on some videos, I heard her name. She's still playing, and fitter than most of the players," Muguruza paid much tribute to Schiavone.

"I think she loves it. She kind of enjoys out there," added the Spanish star, who will meet Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

The second-seeded Djokovic of Serbia, Muguruza's counterpart in men's singles, recorded a convincing 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Spanish Marcel Granollers in two hours and 27 minutes in front of his new coach Andre Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam singles winner.

Djokovic celebrated his victory by waving along with several ball boys at the center of the Philippe-Chatrier Court.

The Serbian is bidding to become the first man to have won each of the four Grand Slams at least twice in the Open Era. He will next face Joao Sousa of Portugal in the second round.