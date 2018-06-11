French photo artist teaches photography to children with special needs in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Art photographer of France Eric Vazzoler holds a unique master class in Almaty to share photo art skills with children with Down Syndrome, the Foundation of the First President informs.

10 children of the Kenes rehabilitation centre take classes of the famous art photographer. The project is organized by the Foundation of the First President. Each child was presented with a personal camera.



For the past 30 years of his work Vazzoler has shared his experience with youth of France, Germany and Poland. Such an unusual master class was held last year for blind and visually impaired children of Karaganda and Almaty cities with support of the Foundation.







Each of his lessons is interesting and unusual. Children go outside, walk in parks to make photo reports and study at classes. Later on the young photographers will showcase their works.



The project is a result of kind and friendly relations between the Foundation of the First President, the French Embassy in Kazakhstan and the French Alliance.



