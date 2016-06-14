French police announce Russian fan's deportation

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - France's police have announced that a Russian citizen will be deported after a bus with fans was detained near Lille, one of cities hosting the Euro 2016, head of the All-Russian Fans Union Alexander Sprygin told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier reports said a group of Russian fans was blocked by police in a bus near the city.

"We were detained for unknown reasons, we are all sitting in a bus, and no one comes to us, they haven't sent any translator and explain nothing. One fan came out for document checks and he was told about the deportation. Another reason they told us is terrorism," Sprygin said.

Source: TASS