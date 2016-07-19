French police detain airport driver suspected of extremism, find explosives

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - French police have detained near Paris a driver suspected of having links with extremists, local media reported Tuesday.

The arrest of the 23-year-old suspect engaged in the delivery of passengers to the airport was carried out in the French Val-de-Marne department, southeast of Paris, the Europe 1 radio broadcaster said.

During searches in his apartment, police found explosives and detonators, the media outlet reported.

The suspect's whereabouts were revealed during a probe into a theft case. According to the investigators, the detainee, who is listed in the databases of individuals associated with the extremists, was also involved in a series of robberies of customers.

Investigators have reportedly found a picture of Daesh flag.

Source: Sputniknews.com