French President’s photo with Kazakh tazy dogs in Élysée Palace published in social media

Personal photographer of the French President published a photo of Emmanuel Macron with dogs of the Kazakh national tazy breed on his Instagram account, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The photo features three dogs next to the President of France - including two tazy called Jules and Jeanne, earlier presented to him by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Emmanuel Macron visited Astana last November at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During the visit, both presidents surveyed Ethnic Village exhibition. The French leader especially admired Kazakh national greyhound. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev promised to gift him these dogs. Later, two five-month-old tazy puppies were sent to Paris.