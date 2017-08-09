French prosecutors launch investigation into car ramming attack

PARIS. KAIZNFORM The counterterrorism department of the Paris Prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the attack on soldiers in a Paris suburb, TASS refers to AFP.

The case has been initiated to pursue perpetrators on charges of attempted murder of security forces in connection with a terrorist enterprise.

On Wednesday morning, an unknown perpetrator drove a BMW car into a group of military servicemen taking part in the Sentinel patrol operation in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret. The incident occurred 200 meters away from the Levallois-Perret mayor's office.

According to media reports, six soldiers were injured, three of whom suffered severe injuries. Doctors say that their condition is serious, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said.

"Six soldiers were injured in the incident, three of them suffered serious injuries. Their lives are not in danger," the minister said. She condemned the attack calling it "a cowardly act."

Levallois-Perret Mayor Patrick Balkany said earlier that the ramming incident was a deliberate attack. "The perpetrator was waiting for the soldiers to leave the barracks and head to their car," he added.



