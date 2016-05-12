PARIS-TOKYO. KAZINFORM - French prosecutors announced Thursday they have launched an investigation into Tokyo's campaign to host the 2020 Olympics for alleged corruption and money laundering, Kyodo reports.

A statement from the prosecutors said a total of 2.8 million Singapore dollars ($2.04 million) has been transferred from a Japanese bank to one in Singapore related to the son of Lamine Diack, the former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, in July and October 2013 under the name of "Tokyo Olympic Bid."

The prosecutors said they have confirmed there were huge outlays by Diack's side during the same time in Paris.

Japan's top government spokesman earlier on Thursday denied allegations of bribery in Tokyo's campaign to host the 2020 Games, saying the government understands the organizing committee conducted the campaign in an appropriate manner.

"We understand the campaign for the 2020 Tokyo Games was conducted in a clean way," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference after British newspaper the Guardian reported the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee paid 1.3 million euros ($1.48 million) to the account of Diack's son, Papa Massata Diack, an International Olympic Committee member at the time, before Tokyo was awarded the Games in September 2013.

The account became a vital piece of the puzzle related to what has been alleged as being institutional corruption at athletics' governing body.

Suga said he was "not aware of" the report, which also said French authorities were investigating the allegations. "If we receive a request (for investigation) from French judicial authorities, our country will respond appropriately," he added.

Suga said the Japanese government has no plan to question the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games or conduct its own investigation into the allegations.

Source: Kyodo