    15:03, 30 April 2024 | GMT +6

    French schools to open in Astana and Almaty

    Classroom
    Photo credit: Akmola region akimat

    The Kazakh Government decreed to approve the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and France on opening international (French) schools in Kazakhstan and teaching French at educational establishments of Kazakhstan, Kazinform news Agency reports.

    The agreement stipulates opening two French schools in Astana and Almaty cities and creating conditions for learning French at educational establishments.

    The schools will be open to the nationals of Kazakhstan and foreigners staying in Kazakhstan. The French Education Ministry will grant secondary education diplomas to the graduates.

    Kazakhstani and foreign teachers hired by French schools under the legislation of Kazakhstan will teach at schools.

    Academic subjects will be taught in French, Kazakh, Russian, and English. Besides, schools will teach Kazakh language and literature, history, and geography of Kazakhstan.

    The Agency for French Education Abroad of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs will curate the French schools in Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
