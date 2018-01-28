French Senate to discuss EU-Kazakhstan Partnership Agreement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the Senate of France, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhan Galiyev participated in the hearings on the adoption of the Draft Law to ratify the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

The text of the document will be put to a vote in the upper house of the French Parliament on February 15 this year.

In the course of the meeting, the Ambassador answered the questions of the Committee on Foreign Affairs about new prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU, reforms on democracy and human rights, fighting terrorism, and countering other global threats, as well as Astana's peacekeeping initiatives.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan also met with Head of the renewed "France-Central Asia" Friendship Group Nathalie Goulet, Senator delegated for cooperation with Kazakhstan René Danesi, and other MPs. The sides discussed the intensification of the interparliamentary cooperation including within the OSCE PA and the expansion of exchange through the lens of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev's Address "New Opportunities for Development amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution". The Ambassador underlined that the key points in the speech of French Leader Emmanuel Macron at the Economic Forum in Davos are convergent with the new goals and target set by the Kazakh President.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed to hold regular meetings between the Kazakh Ambassador and the Friendship Group members and organize joint visits of the French regions within the framework of decentralized cooperation.