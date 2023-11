ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 32-year-old French tightrope walker Tancrede Melet, founder of Flying Frenchies group, died preparing for a stunt that went awry in the southeastern part of France on Tuesday.

He was working on a stunt that included walking a tightrope between two balloons, but the stunt went wrong and he fell to the ground from about 30 meters dying of the sustained trauma.

Metet had a wife and one child.