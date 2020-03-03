Find
"Kazinform" International News Agency
Kazakhstan
Regions
Society
Law and Order
Culture
Sport
Politics
President
Government
Parliament
International Relations
Economy
Analytics
World
Central Asia
Eurasia
Middle East
America
Africa
Incidents
EN
kz
qz
ру
en
中文
ўз
ق ز
What's trending:
Akorda
Central Asia
Incidents
Astana
Middle Corridor
Ulus of Jochi
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
"Kazinform"
International
News Agency
What's trending
Akorda
Central Asia
Incidents
Astana
Middle Corridor
Ulus of Jochi
kz
qz
ру
en
中文
ўз
ق ز
Kazakhstan
Regions
Society
Law and Order
Culture
Sport
Politics
President
Government
Parliament
International Relations
Economy
Analytics
World
Central Asia
Eurasia
Middle East
America
Africa
Incidents
About us
About agency
Contacts
Advertisement
Partners
Photo
Site map
Tags
Main Page
All news
18:03, 03 March 2020 | GMT +6
Frequently asked questions about coronavirus infection
None
Tags:
Currently reading
More news in our
Telegram channel!