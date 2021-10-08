Fresh COVID-19 cases up in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Number of daily COVID-19 cases is growing again in North Kazakhstan region. 118 fresh infections have been registered in the region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, of 118, 114 new COVID-19 patients had corresponding symptoms.

The highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 41 - has been reported in Petropavlovsk. Zhambyl and Kyzylzhar districts have added the highest number of fresh daily infections – 17 and 14, respectively.

The regional laboratories have carried out 1,232 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic North Kazakhstan region has detected 25,280 COVID-19 cases. 73% of registered COVID-19 cases had symptoms of the novel coronavirus. 455 COVID-19 cases were imported.