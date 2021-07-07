EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:14, 07 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Fresh COVID-19 state of emergency floated for Tokyo: source

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The idea of declaring another state of emergency for Tokyo is being floated within the Japanese government amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases with just over two weeks to go until the Summer Olympics begin in the capital, a source with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday, Kyodo reports.

    The decision is certain to affect the decision of organizers regarding how many spectators will be allowed at the games.

    Tokyo reported 920 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the most since mid-May.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world Tokyo Olympics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!