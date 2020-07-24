EN
    18:20, 24 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Fresh lockdown restrictions imposed in parts of India to stem Covid-19 spike

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Several regions in India imposed fresh restriction on Thursday to stem the rapidly aggravating Covid-19 pandemic as the country struggles with a nationwide tally of infections crossing the 1.2-million mark and fatalities nearing 30,000.

    While most of the infections have been reported from bigger states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh with very high caseloads, the surge has also gripped the relatively smaller states with a significantly large number of cases recorded in the last couple of weeks.

    Source: EFE


