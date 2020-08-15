Fresh restrictions as Europe struggles to contain rising infections

MADRID. KAZINFORM Fresh restrictions were imposed on Friday in several European countries as they tried to get a grip on rising rates of coronavirus infections.

Spain closed its nightclubs and banned smoking in public, Germany, Greece and Ukraine reported significant infection spikes while the United Kingdom and France imposed fresh travel restrictions, EFE reports.

SPAIN

The Spanish government announced the closure of nightclubs and banned smoking in public when a two-meter distance cannot be maintained.

Premises will have to close by 1am and must stop admitting new customers at midnight under the new rules.

Health minister Salvador Illa said on Friday during a press conference: «We're decreeing the closure of discos, nightclubs, dance clubs and cocktail bars with or without live musical events in the entire Spanish territory.»

He added: «It is prohibited to smoke in public spaces or open-air areas when a minimum personal space of two meters can't be respected. This applies to any tobacco device, not just cigarettes.»

Spain has one of the worst rates of infection in Europe and more than 337,300 confirmed cases and 28,600 deaths have been reported.