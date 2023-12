NEW YORK. KAZINFORM- Mexican artist Frida Kahlo's «Portrait of a Lady in White» on Wednesday fetched the highest price of $5.8 million at an auction of Latin American art at Christie's in New York, United States.

During the two-day auction, which concludes Thursday, another of Kahlo's works, «The Flower Basket» (1941), fetched the second-highest price of $3.1 million.

Source: EFE