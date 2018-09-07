EN
    07:38, 07 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Friday weather forecast, Kazhydromet

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A vast anticyclone is to have an impact on the majority of the regions of Kazakhstan today and bring weather without precipitation.

    Occasional rains are to hit just northern and central parts of Kazakhstan. Wind and dust storms are expected locally with fog predicted in the morning and evening, Kazhydromet reports.

    Wind is forecast to roll 15-20 m/s through Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions with fog in the morning and evening.

    Wind is expected to gust 17-22 m/s in Zhalanashkol, Almaty region.

    Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions are set to face wind up to 15-20 m/s accompanied by dust storms.

    Extreme fire risk lingers for another day in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, locally in Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

