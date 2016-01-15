Friends cast to reunite in a two-hour tribute to veteran sitcom director

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - News of a Friends reunion has made fans' day, their week, their month, or even their year.

The cast of the hit sitcom is reuniting in a two-hour special, 12 years after the show ended.

The original cast of David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow will be there for you on NBC on Sunday 21 February.

But NBC's chairman, Robert Greenblatt, told reporters it was possible attempts to get all six of them "in the same room at the same time" could get stuck in second gear: "I'm not sure we can logistically pull it off."

LeBlanc seemed cautiously optimistic on Twitter.

Kudrow retweeted his tweet. Aniston is not on Twitter. Schwimmer is, but has not tweeted since 2012. Perry has not tweeted since 8 January. Cox last tweeted on 12 January.

The news is something of a pivot after the Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman told E! News in May last year a reunion would "never happen" and that fans had to "let it go". The sitcom ran from 1994 to 2004.

The special will be part of the US network's tribute to the veteran sitcom director James Burrows, who has shot 1,000 episodes, including 15 of Friends. The casts of other shows Burrows has directed, including Will and Grace, Mike and Molly, Frasier, and Cheers, are also expected to take part.

