Friends of Kazakh hiker who died in Canada raise money to repatriate his body

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Gofundme page has been launched to raise money to repatriate the body of Kazakhstani Metkhat Abenov who died in a tragic accident in Canada, Kazinform reports.

To date, almost $11,000 has been raised.



"Dear friends, we all have heard the shocking news that our beloved friend, Metkhat Abenov, has passed away in a tragic accident while hiking in the mountains. This is a great loss for us. He was more than a good friend, very caring and always positive. He will be missed by so many people! We have already had numerous emails, texts and messages from people asking how to help. So here it is! Unfortunately, his insurance doesn't cover the expenses related to this matter. Please help Metkhat's family raise money for transportation and funeral costs. Thank you very much!" the statement on the page reads.



According to Globalnews.ca , Canadian rescuers discovered Metkhat's body after he failed to return from his hike in the mountains of British Columbia at the expected time. The 27-year-old Kazakhstani went for a hike near the Iceberg Lake on Rainbow mountain in Whistler and accidently separated from his companion.



Metkhat obtained a scholarship to Study at UBC in Vancouver and worked for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. in Montreal.



By Tatyana Kudrenok