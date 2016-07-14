Frightening Lexus crash in Almaty (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A horrid road accident happened at Abai Avenue in Almaty. According to the information of the road police, the car crash happened around 5 o'clock in the morning.

The Lexus car was traveling along Abai Avenue at a high rate of speed eastward. Crossing Turgut Ozal Street the driver lost control of the car and the vehicle hit the tree and the guardrail at full speed.

As a result of the accident the driver of Lexus sustained various types of injuries.