EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:25, 05 July 2018 | GMT +6

    From Astana to Yerevan photo exhibition unveiled

    None
    None
    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM A photo exhibition themed The Capitals of World: From Astana to Yerevan has unveiled at the Yerevan subway, our own correspondent reports. 

    The exhibition is devoted to the 20th anniversary of Astana and 2,800th anniversary of Yerevan. It features unique photos from the backfiles of Kazinform News Agency, Kazakh Foreign Ministry and National Archives.

    About 100 photos of Astana buildings featuring Baitereke Monument, Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, Akorda, Khan Shatyr, Khazret Sultan Mosque, etc., are showcased at the subway stations of Yerevan.

    The exhibition showcases contemporary Astana, historic photos of the capital city photos, dating back to 1916, and people, living in the capitals, also unique historic photos of Yerevan signts.

    Armenian Culture Minister Lilit Makunts, PMs, reps of Yerevan Mayor's Office, foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations took part in its solemn opening.

    The exhibition will last until July 10.





    Tags:
    Exhibition Kazakhstan Astana Culture Armenia Events Capital City Day
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!