From classical to modern dance: a gala ballet to be presented in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova has created a Gala Ballet program, which will be presented to the capital’s audience on January 29 at the opera house’s Grand Hall. Arman Urazgaliyev will conduct the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

Kazakhstani ballet lovers will have an opportunity to appreciate the ageless classics and vibrant contemporary dance numbers. The two-part concert features Divertissement from Ludwig Minkus and Édouard Deldevez’s ballet Paquita, choreographed by Marius Petipa, performed by the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Anel Rustemova, international competitions laureate Olzhas Tarlanov, as well as students of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography.

A fragment from Herman Severin Løvenskiold’s ballet La Sylphide, choreographed by August Bournonville, performed by Anastasia Zaklinskaya, Daniyar Zhumatayev and corps de ballet dancers, will open the second part.

Pas de Deux from Boris Asafiev’s ballet Flames of Paris, choreographed by Vasily Vainonen, performed by Aziza Aimakova and Zhanserik Akhmetov, will continue the program.

The highlight of the evening will be the national choreographic number Korkyt by Steppe Sons staged by Anvara Sadykova. It will be presented by Yerkezhan Zhunussova and Sultanbek Gumar.

The Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova has repeatedly noted the importance of soloists performing separate choreographic numbers, where they have an opportunity to express their creativity. For many of the dancers, this will be their debut solo performances, which will undoubtedly benefit their growth.

«This is a continuous work process in which dancers learn, rehearse a lot and hone their skills. As a result, the viewers’ attention is attracted by young talents, vivid scenery and, of course, wonderful costumes,» Altynai Asylmuratova said.

The audience has an amazing opportunity to meet with their favorite dancers and see the future ballet stars.

The Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Gaukhar Ussina and Tair Gatauov, international competitions laureates Arman Urazov and Shugyla Adepkhan will also take part in the concert.

According to tradition, world-famous Principal Dancers – Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Aigerim Beketayeva will conclude the Gala Ballet. The sought-after dancers will perform the Grand Pas from Minkus’ ballet Don Quixote, choreographed by Petipa.