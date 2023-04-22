From gasification plans, cooperation with Germany and Austria to map exhibition in Brussels: review of foreign media about Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – From plans for gas cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, business and investment prospects with Germany and Austria, to a beautiful exhibition of ancient maps depicting Kazakhstan hosted in Brussels, Kazinform presents a review of what foreign media wrote about Kazakhstan this week.

Anadolu Agency:Kazakh president says country’s foreign policy strategy must be ‘updated’

An article published by Anadolu Agency on April 19 covers the recent meeting on socioeconomic development chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana. The article cites Tokayev’s quote about the need to update the foreign policy document.

Photo: aa.com.tr





«Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday said his country’s foreign policy and national security strategy must be ‘updated.’ (…) Expressing that these documents were adopted in ‘a completely different geopolitical context,’ Tokayev said a lot has changed since then, and that ‘maintaining internal security, strengthening defense capabilities, increasing the international reputation of Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region’ should be the country’s priorities,» reads the article.

Trend:Austrian investors express interest in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial projects

Trend reported on April 20 citing Kazakhstan’s Baiterek national holding that the Kazakh-Austrian business forum was held on April 20 in Vienna, where investors from Austria became interested in agricultural investment projects of Kazakhstan.

Photo: trend.az





«During the forum, Nurbolat Aidapkelov, the First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Baiterek national managing holding, made a report on financial measures to support agriculture in Kazakhstan. In his speech, Aidapkelov noted that Baiterek holding, being a key financial operator of the government of Kazakhstan, provides support to the priority sectors of the economy, including in the agro-industrial complex,» reads the article.

The Times of Central Asia:Business cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany discussed in Stuttgart

The Times of Central Asia reports on April 21 citing Kazakh Invest about the forum titled ‘New Opportunities for Economic Cooperation’ held in Stuttgart as part of the Kazakhstan's Economic Day in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

Photo: gov.kz





«The event brought together over 50 representatives from Baden-Württemberg, leading companies, business associations in the region, and the expert community. The organizers were the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Germany, the city of Stuttgart, and the German Eastern Committee for Economic Affairs. In their welcome speeches to the participants of the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany, Nurlan Onzhanov, and the Executive Director of the German Eastern Committee for Economic Affairs, Michael Harms, expressed readiness to expand economic relations between the parties,» reads the article.

TASS:QazaqGaz and Gazprom have agreed on a possible route for gasification of Kazakhstan's regions

Russian TASS agency reports on April 19 about the gasification plans of Kazakhstan, citing the country’s Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev.

«According to him, Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz and Gazprom have agreed on a route for possible gasification of Kazakhstan's northern and eastern regions,» reads the article.

The article quotes Satkaliyev, who said «a number of meetings with the leadership of Gazprom and with the leadership of QazaqGaz took place. We have a plan; we have a pre-agreed route of new gas pipelines from Russia.»

World Nuclear News:Kazakhstan and IAEA agreement to strengthen nuclear cooperation

World Nuclear News reported on April 20 about the meeting between International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev in Astana, during which the sides signed a five-year framework aimed at closer cooperation.

Photo: IAEA





«The agreement came during Grossi's visit to the country this week, during which he met Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and toured the world's only Low Enriched Uranium Bank, which is a physical stock of 90 metric tons of low-enriched uranium hexafluoride suitable to make fuel for standard light water reactors. The bank exists for IAEA member states in case supply is disrupted due to exceptional circumstances,» reads the article.

The article noted that Grossi thanked Kazakhstan for hosting the LEU Bank.

Xinhua:China, Central Asian countries record strong trade: minister

Xinhua reported on April 19 that trade between China and five Central Asian countries, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, maintained robust growth, referring to China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

«In the first two months of this year, trade between China and the five Central Asian countries surged 22 percent year on year, Wang revealed at a video-link meeting between the six countries' economic and trade ministers. Trade between China and the five countries reached 70.2 billion U.S. dollars last year, a historic high, according to Wang. In 2022, China's imports of agricultural, energy and mineral products from these countries jumped over 50 percent, while its exports of mechanical and electronic products to them increased by 42 percent,» reads the article.

Belta:Belarus, Kazakhstan sign ministerial cooperation plan for 2023-2024

Belta reported on April 20 about ministerial consultations between Kazakhstan and Belarus that explored the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation across different areas. The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermukhambet Konuspayev.

Photo: belta.by





«Special consideration was given to ways of deepening cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan in the integration associations (CIS, EAEU, CSTO, SCO) and in international organizations (UN and OSCE). The parties hailed the progressive development of the Belarus-Kazakhstan dialogue, consistent expansion of diverse ties and mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation,» reads the article.

Travel Tomorrow:Cartography exhibition dedicated to the Kazakh history opens at the European Parliament

Travel Tomorrow, a global media reporting on the travel and tourism industry, published an article on April 20 about the exhibition of old maps reflecting the Kazakh nationhood that opened at the European Parliament in Brussels.

«Amid the commemorations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the EU and the Republic of Kazakhstan, a cartography exhibition opened in the European Parliament, showcasing the continuity of the Kazakh statehood from the 16th century onwards. The exhibition includes historical maps created by Dutch, French, English and German cartographers from the 16th to the 19th century. These were collected and encompassed in an atlas by Professor Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov, a Kazakh scholar and Director of the Institute of Modern Political Studies at the Lev Gumilev Eurasia National University in Astana,» reads the article.

Photo: gov.kz

The article quotes Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium and head of the Mission of Kazakhstan to the EU, who said, «thanks to the rapid development of western cartography [in the 15th century], we have a documentary testimony of the Europeans’ contacts and their awareness of the people beyond this continent.»

Reuters:Kazakhstan through to BJK Cup finals, wins also for France and U.S.

Reuters reported on April 16 about Kazakhstan’s win at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers over Poland.

«Playing for local fans, Kazakhstan advanced to the Billie Jean King Cup finals for the second time after defeating Poland 3-1 in their qualifier on Saturday, being joined later by the United States, which made light work of finishing off Austria. France also made it to the finals after getting past last year's semi-finalists Britain. Italy had to fend off an incredible fightback by Slovakia to squeeze through,» writes Reuters.

Photo: reuters.com