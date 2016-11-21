From Golden Warrior to modernity – exhibition of Karaganda region’s achievements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A historical exhibition dedicated to the 25th jubilee of Kazakhstan's independence kicked off in Karaganda region on Monday.

Organized as part of “25 Star Days” campaign, the exhibition presents the achievements of the region in 25 years of the country’s independence.

Regional History Museum, Temirtau-based History Museum and the Museum of Fine Arts contributed to the organization of the event.



The goal of the event is to showcase economic and social development of the region. Archeological findings, the Golden Warrior, photographs and documents related to the region’s industrial life are showcased here. Sections devoted to the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, culture, arts and sport were opened too.

The exhibition will last till December 15.