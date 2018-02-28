From Hungary to Kazakhstan on a horse-back

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - At the meeting with akim (governor) of East-Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov President of the Fund For Eurasian Unity Dr. Istvan Bence voiced a request to support the mission Silk Road on a Horseback and provide sponsorship.

According to Bence, for the first time he visited Kazakhstan in 1999 together with the delegation of Hungarian cumans and has visited the country 30 times which include three horse-riding expeditions from Hungary to Kazakhstan which received international response.

The first horse-back tour in 2009 from Almaty to Hungary was named From Golden Man of Kazakhstan to Attila in Hungary and was as long as 6,700 km. The second tour was in 2012 from Budapest to Astana.



The third horse-back tour Silk Way on a Horseback is to last 5 years. The first phase began in 2016 and routed from Hungary to Azerbaijan," Istvan Bence said.

Afterwards, moving from the eastern coastline of the Caspian Sea (Aktau) across the territory of four regions of Kazakhstan Istvan Bence arrived to the international exhibition EXPO-2017.

In 2018, the horse-riding expedition will depart from Astana and will end in Karakoum - the capital of Genghis Khan Empire, crossing Kazakhstan's territory ill Katon-Karagay and continuing on Mongolian territory.

According to the Hungarian traveler, they are going to ride across the Chinese territory till South Korea and back.

Istvan Bence is a dentist by profession. He takes active part in the World Association of the Kazakhs. His trips across Kazakhstan following the historical routes are a hobby he has been keen about for 19 years.

