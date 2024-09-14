From Kokpar to Archery: A Visual Story of the Nomad Games

From the art of archery and the intensity of kokpar to the precision of horseback shooting and the elegance of eagle hunting, the World Nomad Games captured the essence of nomadic culture. In this photo report, we will take you through the highlights of the event, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

On the field of the Nomad Games, archers demonstrate the art of shooting.

Did you know that archery was first introduced at the Olympic Games in 1900? Interestingly, the competition consisted of athletes — archers — having to hit a target in the form of pigeons. According to some sources, these were live pigeons, according to others — models made of straw.

Archery. Photo: Arman Aisultan / Kazinform

Archery targets. Photo: Arman Aisultan / Kazinform

It's 2024 now, and archers are shooting at targets.

Kokpar. Photo: Arman Aisultan / Kazinform

In another arena, a thrilling fight for the goat's carcass (a special dummy is used) is unfolding. Kokpar is not just a game, but a test of strength, speed and coordination, where each rider strives to demonstrate horsemanship and team spirit.

Kazakhstani kokpar fans. Photo: Arman Aisultan / Kazinform

Kazakhstani kokpar fans are true enthusiasts whose support can be heard far beyond the arena.

Kazakhstani kokpar fans. Photo: Arman Aisultan / Kazinform

Their emotions and dedication to their team create a special atmosphere, filling the Nomad Games with energy and passion.

US Kokpar team fans. Photo: Arman Aisultan / Kazinform

Unexpectedly strong support comes from fans for the US Kokpar team.

Turkey kokpar team. Photo: Arman Aisultan / Kazinform

Falconry (Kusbegilik) at the Nomad Games demonstrates the unique skills of both the birds and their masters. These birds of prey easily obey their hunter, creating an impressive spectacle.

Kusbegilik. Credit: worldnomadgames.kz

Hunting with birds of prey has been known since the Andronovo period. According to Bronze Age petroglyphs, this is how our ancestors hunted in the Eurasian steppes thousands of years ago.

Kusbegilik. Credit: worldnomadgames.kz

The history of Kazakh hunting with birds of prey dates back to the 13th century. It is very difficult to tame and train a feathered predator, and those who could do it were highly respected by the people. The price of a trained eagle was equal to the cost of 5-6 camels, and a pair of two-humped camels was given for a falcon.

Zhamby atu. Credit: Arman Aisultan / Kazinform

And this sport, Zhamby atu, is reminiscent of ancient nomadic traditions, where the ability to fight on horseback was a vital skill. Horsemen racing around the arena and shooting arrows with astonishing precision create a breathtaking spectacle.

Alysh, belt wrestling. Credit: Arman Aisultan / Kazinform

The Martial Arts Palace named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov hosted a belt wrestling, where each fight is a real challenge for the athletes. The wrestlers, clasping their belts, show not only physical strength, but also strategic thinking. Every move is thought out to the smallest detail, and the tension in the arena increases with every second.