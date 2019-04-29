From London to Nur-Sultan: International bike ride start announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The start of international bike ride "BEIBITSHILIK JANE BIRLIK" ("PEACE AND UNITY") has been announced on April 29 in the run up to the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan that reflects cultural diversity of the country, friendliness and hospitality of the people, Kazinform has learned from the organizers - the Kazakh Geographic Society.

Six participants are to cover 5,830 kilometers (3,622.6 miles) and cross seven countries. The cyclists will sleep in tents, cook food in challenging conditions, and share photos and video footage of their trip on a day-to-day basis. The bike ride will be broadcast online.

The objective of the bike ride is promotion and popularization of the Republic of Kazakhstan, active development of tourism and mass sport, and encouragement of a healthy lifestyle. Besides, the bike ride is aimed at the cultural and patriotic education of the younger generation as 2019 has been declared the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.

Starting point: London, the UK. Finish: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on July 6 (Capital City Day).

KazGeo posted videos of three project participants on Facebook: Marina Varibrus, Daulet Omarov, and Mikhail Lima.