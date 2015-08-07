From riches to rags: Astana restaurant-keeper Zhamaliyev sentenced to 13 years for severe beating, raping a man

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The specialized inter-district criminal court of Astana city has completed criminal proceedings against Kairat Zhamaliyev, Arman Abiltayev and Andrey Pribytkov accused of illegal deprivation of liberty, use of force, sexual assault, and extortion on a large scale.

The judge has sentenced K. Zhamaliyev to 13 years of imprisonment with confiscation of all property belonging to him and serving his sentence in a strict regime penal colony. A. Abiltayev was committed to 12 years in a strict regime prison with confiscation of property. A. Pribytkov was punished by imprisonment for 8 years with the confiscation of property. He will serve the sentence in a reinforced regime colony. It bears to remind that the high profile case took place in April the current year when Nurlan Zhumagulov published in social networks photos of his 24-year-old son Alibi Zhumagulov, who was severely beaten and raped by Astana businessman Kairat Zhamaliyev, his body-guard Arman Abiltayev and his driver Anadrey Pribytkov. The case was under special control of the Prosecutor General and Minister of Interior.