From riches to rags: Astana restaurant-keeper Zhamaliyev sentenced to 13 years for severe beating, raping a man
The judge has sentenced K. Zhamaliyev to 13 years of imprisonment with confiscation of all property belonging to him and serving his sentence in a strict regime penal colony. A. Abiltayev was committed to 12 years in a strict regime prison with confiscation of property. A. Pribytkov was punished by imprisonment for 8 years with the confiscation of property. He will serve the sentence in a reinforced regime colony. It bears to remind that the high profile case took place in April the current year when Nurlan Zhumagulov published in social networks photos of his 24-year-old son Alibi Zhumagulov, who was severely beaten and raped by Astana businessman Kairat Zhamaliyev, his body-guard Arman Abiltayev and his driver Anadrey Pribytkov. The case was under special control of the Prosecutor General and Minister of Interior.