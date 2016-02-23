Frontier Service officer died of gunshot wound in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An officer of Shygys Regional Division of the National Security Committee Frontier Service died in Almaty today after he got a fatal gunshot wound, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the NSC Frontier Service.

Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Almaty Garrison, Kazakh MIA Military and Investigation Division for southern regions and all interacting structures were informed of the incident. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.