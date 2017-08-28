Froome wins Vuelta's 9th stage, Aru finishes 11th

ALICANTE. KAZINFORM Briton Chris Froome (Sky) won the ninth stage of La Vuelta a España cycling race Sunday, retaining the lead in the standings, EFE reports.

Froome won the 174-kilometer stage between Orihuela and Benitatxell with a time of 4:07.13, edging Colombian Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott).

Canadian Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac) came in third, five seconds after Froome.

Froome continues to lead the general standings and is 36 seconds ahead of Chaves and 1:05 ahead of Ireland's Nicolas Roche, who is in third place.

Astana's racers Fabio Aru and Miguel Angel Lopez came 11th and 13th and currently occupy 7th and 16th places in the general standings, according to the team's press service.

The cyclists are due to rest on Monday and return Tuesday for the 10th stage between Caravaca and Alhama de Murcia.