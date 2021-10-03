Frost, black ice in store for much of Kazakhstan Sun
Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature will stand at 7-9 degrees Celsius at night and 17-19 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature will stand at 5-7 degrees Celsius at night and 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5mps wind. Temperature is to range between 2-4 degrees Celsius at night and 15-17 degrees Celsius at daytime
Karaganda city is to brace for cloudiness, wind at 7-12mps as well as rain at daytime. Temperature is to range between -1 and 1 degrees Celsius at night and 5 and 7 degrees Celsius at daytime
Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, 5-10mps wind as well as sleet at daytime. Temperature is to dip to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 2 degrees Celsius at night and 6-8 degrees Celsius at daytime. Fog is expected to coat Kostanay region.
Kyzylorda city is to expect clear skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is range between 2-4 degrees Celsius at night and 15-17 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, sleet at daytime, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to range between -1 and 1 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 5-10 degrees Celsius at daytime. The west of Pavlodar region is to see fog, ice slick.
Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, sleet at daytime, and 7-12mps. Temperature is to dip to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 4-6 degrees Celsius at daytime
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -1-3 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 10-12 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. 5-7 degrees Celsius, ground frosts at night and 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime are predicted.
Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. The city is to see temperature stand at 3-5 degrees Celsius, ground frosts at night and 15-17 degrees Celsius temperature at daytime.
Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 6-8 degrees Celsius at night and 12-14 degree Celsius at daytime.
Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, sleet at daytime, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature will rise up to 2 degrees Celsius at night and 5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime. East Kazakhstan region is to see fog and ice slick locally.
Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, sleet at night and daytime, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to range between -1 and 1 degrees Celsius at night and 4 and 6 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind blowing up to 5mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to stand at 1-3 degrees Celsius at night and 12-14 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. The city is to see temperature stand at 3-5 degrees Celsius, ground frosts at night and 15-17 degrees Celsius temperature at daytime.