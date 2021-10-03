Frost, black ice in store for much of Kazakhstan Sun

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has forecast frosts and black ice for much of the country for October 3, Kazinform reports.

Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature will stand at 7-9 degrees Celsius at night and 17-19 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature will stand at 5-7 degrees Celsius at night and 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5mps wind. Temperature is to range between 2-4 degrees Celsius at night and 15-17 degrees Celsius at daytime

Karaganda city is to brace for cloudiness, wind at 7-12mps as well as rain at daytime. Temperature is to range between -1 and 1 degrees Celsius at night and 5 and 7 degrees Celsius at daytime

Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, 5-10mps wind as well as sleet at daytime. Temperature is to dip to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 2 degrees Celsius at night and 6-8 degrees Celsius at daytime. Fog is expected to coat Kostanay region.

Kyzylorda city is to expect clear skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is range between 2-4 degrees Celsius at night and 15-17 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, sleet at daytime, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to range between -1 and 1 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 5-10 degrees Celsius at daytime. The west of Pavlodar region is to see fog, ice slick.

Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, sleet at daytime, and 7-12mps. Temperature is to dip to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 4-6 degrees Celsius at daytime

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -1-3 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 10-12 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. 5-7 degrees Celsius, ground frosts at night and 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime are predicted.

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. The city is to see temperature stand at 3-5 degrees Celsius, ground frosts at night and 15-17 degrees Celsius temperature at daytime.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 6-8 degrees Celsius at night and 12-14 degree Celsius at daytime.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, sleet at daytime, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature will rise up to 2 degrees Celsius at night and 5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime. East Kazakhstan region is to see fog and ice slick locally.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, sleet at night and daytime, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to range between -1 and 1 degrees Celsius at night and 4 and 6 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind blowing up to 5mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to stand at 1-3 degrees Celsius at night and 12-14 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. The city is to see temperature stand at 3-5 degrees Celsius, ground frosts at night and 15-17 degrees Celsius temperature at daytime.