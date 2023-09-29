Frost forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend

The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued 3-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Mets, fronts are to bring rains, high wind, and cold snap to the greater part of the country in the upcoming days.

Precipitation is predicted in the mountainous areas of Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions. Heavy precipitation as rain and sleet is forecast for East Kazakhstan region on October 1.

Fair weather is forecast for the country’s western part with pleasant temperatures. Fog is to coat most parts of the country in the nighttime and morning.

The northern section of the country is to brace for 0-8C temperatures at night, and 10-23C in the daytime. The country’s south and southeast are to brace for 5-15C temperatures in the night and 18-25C in the afternoon.

-3C frost is to grip the northwest, north, and center at night.