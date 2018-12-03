EN
    09:40, 03 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Frost, no precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will see frosty weather without precipitation on Monday, December 3. Snowfall is forecast to hit the north, southeast and southwest of the country. Wind, blizzard, fog and black ice will persist across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists predict that blowing snow will pound North Kazakhstan region.

    Wins with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will blow in Kyzylorda, Zhabmyl, and Almaty regions. Gusts may each up to 23 mps in Almaty region today.

    Akmola, Kostanay, Turkestan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions will be steeped in fog.

    Black ice will cover roads in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

