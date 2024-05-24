Frost to grip Kazakhstan May 24

Due to fronts, the greater part of the country is to expect unstable weather conditions, resulting in rains with thunderstorms, squally wind as well as heavy precipitation (rain and snow) in the north. Heay rain is predicted in the northwest, south and hail in the north, northwest, south and east, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

The country is to brace for gusty wind as well as fog in the southwest, east, north and center.

-1-3C frost is to grip the north of North Kazakhstan, northwest of Aktobe and Kostanay regions in the nighttime.

High fire danger is to persist in the south of Kostanay, northwest of Atyrau, east of Kyzylorda, west, southwest of West Kazakhstan, northwest, southeast of East Kazakhstan and center of Abai regions.

Extreme fire hazard is issued for the south of Abai, desert areas of Turkestan and east of Zhetysu regions.