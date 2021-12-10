Frosts and fog forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Dec 10
Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain at night, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-18mps. Temperature will stand at 4-6 degrees Celsius at night and 8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, snow at daytime, and wind at 7-12mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to dip to -7-9 degrees Celsius at night and -4-6 degrees Celsius at daytime. Ice slick is expected in Aktobe region.
Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, sleet at daytime, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 2 degrees Celsius at night and daytime with further drops. Fog and ice slick are forecast for Atyrau region.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 3-8mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to drop to -16-18 degrees Celsius at night and -5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps. Temperature is to dip to -13-15 degrees Celsius at night and -4-6 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Kostanay city is to brace for clear skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will drop -12-14 degrees Celsius at night and -6-8 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -4-6 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to fall to -17-19 degrees Celsius at night and -8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -13-15 degrees Celsius at night and -7-9 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 3-8mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -18-20 degrees Celsius at night. The region is to expect fog.
Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to fall to -3-5 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime. Fog is expected to blanket the region.
Turkestan city is to brace for clear skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -4-6 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 10-12 degrees Celsius at daytime. Turkestan region is to brace for fog.
Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, sleet at daytime, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -3-5 degrees Celsius at night and range between -1 and +1 degrees Celsius at daytime. Ground blizzard and ice slick are expected in West Kazakhstan region.
Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature will drop -25-27 degrees Celsius at night and -13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 2-7mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -18-20 degrees Celsius at night and -7-9 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind blowing up to 5mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to dip to -7-9 degrees Celsius at night and -2 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Shymkent city is to expect clear skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to range between -1 and +1 degrees Celsius at night and stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.